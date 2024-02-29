Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations. The team is funded by Grants from California State Parks and the city of Santa Clarita.

Currently, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is applying for a grant through the California State Parks and Recreation Division. The Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program allows for a 30-day public review and comment period.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station encourages everyone to view the application and submit comments and/or questions. To review the application and submit comments, visit the State Parks’ website at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/. Questions can be e-mailed to Sergeant Martinez of the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station at g5martin@lasd.org.

**Note: All comments must be submitted by June 6, 2024.

