Public Input Sought on LASD Use of Tasers

What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD’s use of tasers.

Recent media accounts throughout the nation, have highlighted situations where law enforcement’s use of tasers may have injured or even killed people.

LASD describes tasers as a less lethal, handheld electronic immobilization device used for controlling assaultive/high risk persons. The purpose is to facilitate a safe and effective response to minimize injury to suspects and deputies. According to LASD, tasers should not be used in any other situation where there is a reasonably foreseeable likelihood of severe injury or death.

LASD’s policy on the use of tasers is located in their Manual of Policy and Procedures 5-06/040.95-Electronic Immobilization Device (Taser) Procedures: http://bit.ly/402jDK4.

Submit your comments here.

The deadline to submit your comments is Thursday, March 30.

