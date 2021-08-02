Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 2, 2021

By Press Release

Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, “Last Sundays at the Landmark.” Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at our historic buildings and gardens. Engage in a docent led tour. Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in music as you step back in time , “Where the History, Music, and Romance of Old California still Linger…”.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, local favorite, The Orchard Bluegrass Band, will entertain you with their repertoire of old time music. Docent led tours are at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The band will perform starting at 4:00 p.m. Bring a blanket and your favorite cold beverage and food for your picnic in the garden. Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels.

Rancho Camulos will be hosting a series of special activities at upcoming, “Last Sundays at the Landmark.” We are open every Sunday for Docent led tours at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 west of I-5 near Piru. For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

