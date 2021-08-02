Rancho Camulos Museum

Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 2, 2021

By Press Release

Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, “Last Sundays at the Landmark.” Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at our historic buildings and gardens. Engage in a docent led tour. Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in music as you step back in time , “Where the History, Music, and Romance of Old California still Linger…”.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, local favorite, The Orchard Bluegrass Band, will entertain you with their repertoire of old time music. Docent led tours are at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The band will perform starting at 4:00 p.m. Bring a blanket and your favorite cold beverage and food for your picnic in the garden. Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels.

Rancho Camulos will be hosting a series of special activities at upcoming, “Last Sundays at the Landmark.” We are open every Sunday for Docent led tours at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 west of I-5 near Piru. For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

No Comments for : Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated

    2 hours ago
  • Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again

    Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again

    2 hours ago
  • Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

    Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

    3 hours ago
  • Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions

    Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions

    3 hours ago
  • Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers

    Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers

    5 hours ago
  • Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings

    Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings

    6 hours ago
  • Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

    Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

    6 hours ago
  • Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

    Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

    7 hours ago
  • Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

    Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

    8 hours ago
  • Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

    Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.