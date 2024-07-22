Ransomeware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19. This closure includes all 36 courthouse locations throughout Los Angeles County.

“The Court experienced an unprecedented cyber-attack on Friday which has resulted in the need to shut down nearly all network systems in order to contain the damage, protect the integrity and confidentiality of information and ensure future network stability and security,” said Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner. “While the Court continues to move swiftly towards a restoration and recovery phase, many critical systems remain offline as of Sunday evening. One additional day will enable the Court’s team of experts to focus exclusively on bringing our systems back online so that the Court can resume operations as expeditiously, smoothly and safely as possible.”

Court staff have been working vigorously over the past 72 hours in partnership with outside consultants, vendors, other courts and law enforcement to get the Court’s network systems back online. These systems span the Court’s entire operation, from external systems such as the MyJuryDuty Portal and the Court’s website to internal systems such as the Court’s case management

systems.

While the team of experts has made significant progress, there remain some challenges that are delaying progress. With many of the Court’s network systems still inaccessible as of Sunday evening, the Court will close tomorrow in order to provide one additional day to get essential networks back online. At this time, the Court does not anticipate being closed beyond Monday, July 22. The Court recognizes the significance of a court closure on the communities it serves and the mission it abides by, however, it is essential that judicial officers and court staff are able to work in an environment that is safe and secure and with the information they need to meet the Court’s mission at their disposal. The Court is confident the closure will not exceed one day as it continues to make progress and overcome obstacles.

Please consult the attached General Order 2024-GEN-009-00, issued by Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner and granted by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero under Government Code section 68115, for specific information relating to filing deadlines and continuances. Further information on reopening will be shared as it becomes available. Please follow the Court on ‘X’, @LASuperiorCourt, and Instagram, @LASuperiorCourt, for the latest updates.

