L.A. County Secures $1M Grant to Bolster Beach Resilience

Los Angeles County will receive $1 million from the California Ocean Protection Council to advance coastal resilience efforts to protect the county’s iconic beaches from climate change-accelerated erosion threats, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has announced.

The Ocean Protection Council governing board voted unanimously on Dec. 10 to provide the much-needed grant of state funds to preserve the county’s public beaches. The money from the Ocean Protection Control’s Sea Level Rise Adaptation Planning Grant Program, which aims to equip California’s coastal communities with the tools needed to combat climate threats, will support the development of the county’s Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan. The plan is a collaborative effort to protect 16 County-operated beaches, as well as State and local resources, along 45 miles of world-renowned coastline from threats posed by sea level rise and climate change.

“This grant allows us to build on our existing Coastal Resilience Initiative and take a significant step toward ensuring that L.A. County’s beaches remain resilient, accessible and sustainable for future generations,” Department of Beaches and Harbors Director Gary Jones said. “We’re proud to collaborate with community stakeholders and experts in the field of coastal resilience to find solutions that address climate impacts while promoting equity, inclusivity and sustainability.”

Erosion that robs beaches of sand occurs naturally, but its effects are accelerated by dynamic weather patterns spurred by climate change. In L.A. county and other parts of the state, the resulting powerful storms and heavy wave action have reduced the size of some beaches and increasingly threatened public beach access and amenities and other essential coastal infrastructure.

In L.A. County, Zuma Beach loses approximately 3.6 feet of shoreline annually, Dockweiler erodes at a rate of 4.5 feet per year, and Redondo Beach faces narrowing challenges exacerbated by infrastructure disruptions. These findings underscore the urgent need for proactive coastal resilience measures.

“This funding secured from the state represents a major step forward in protecting and preserving our coastline for generations to come,” said Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “With this vital partnership, we will advance the county’s Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan, including design and robust community engagement for living shoreline projects across L.A. county. These efforts will protect our beaches and address the growing threats of climate change.”

The Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan is part of Department of Beaches and Harbor’s Coastal Resilience Initiative, which aims to tackle these pressing challenges systematically by leveraging local, State and Federal resources and deploying nature-based strategies, while fostering collaboration with partners and stakeholders to ensure a sustainable coast that adapts to serve current and future generations.

“This project exemplifies how targeted investments can have far-reaching impacts, from protecting vital ecosystems to ensuring safe, inclusive access to all residents,” said Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “It’s a win for our environment, economy and communities.”

Building on the foundational work of Department of Beaches and Harbor’s 2023 Coastal Resilience Study, the Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan will integrate cutting-edge solutions, including living shorelines, sediment reuse and enhanced shoreline management strategies.

“Tropical Storm Hilary last year and the extreme rains this year drove home that there is no time to bury our heads in the sand about the impacts of climate change across L.A. county,” said Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn. “It’s up to us to take action against the threat of coastal erosion. This grant is going to help us protect our beloved beaches for years to come.”

The Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan will engage a broad coalition of stakeholders, including municipal partners, tribal organizations, community advocates and regional agencies. These partnerships will help design and implement strategies tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of L.A. county’s diverse coastal communities.

Highlights of the Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan include:

Community and Equity Focus: The project prioritizes equitable beach access for all, with a major focus on preserving coastal access for members of underserved inland communities disproportionately affected by extreme heat and limited recreational opportunities. The planning process will incorporate robust stakeholder engagement to ensure that diverse community voices shape the strategies for a sustainable coastline.

Holistic Approach: The RCSAP will go beyond piecemeal solutions and consider how projects will benefit beaches in the Santa Monica Bay as a whole. This holistic approach, combined with the plan’s focus on long-term sustainability, will ensure that the County’s beaches remain accessible, resilient and vibrant for years to come.

A Collaborative Future for California’s Coastline: The Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan is part of a larger statewide effort to build resilience against sea level rise, supported by the OPC’s Sea Level Rise Adaptation Planning Grant Program. By leveraging state funds and aligning with California’s sea level rise adaptation goals, DBH continues to set the standard for regional collaboration and innovative coastal management.

The Regional Coastal Strategic Adaptation Plan will be implemented over two years, with an initial on stakeholder engagement and data collection. Subsequent phases will develop actionable strategies and implementation pathways to build long-term resilience. To ensure transparency and accountability, key updates will be shared with the public and stakeholders throughout the project.

For more information on Department of Beaches and Harbors’ work on coastal resilience, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/coastal-resilience.

