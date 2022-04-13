After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022

By Press Release

After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.

An orientation for students signed up for the two two classes that had to be cancelled when the pandemic began will be held Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

“Most of these students were enrolled two years ago and only completed two to three weeks of classes before we had to close down,” said Denise Redmond, executive director of Carousel Ranch. “They have waited two long years to return.”

Redmond said the partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons is changing the face of post-secondary education for young adults with special needs in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This unique program was created to offer certificate based courses in a variety of subjects,” she said. “In order to build upon the success of Carousel Ranch’s Ready to Work program, this partnership was created to offer

short-term training, created specifically for students with special needs, providing vocational training in specific job categories with a goal of job placement for candidates who enroll in the program.”

The courses now offered with this session’s certifications are “Workplace Skills in Customer Service for Retail, Food Service and Hospitality” and a second course in “Warehouse Fulfillment and Logistics.”

Between both classes, 10 to 12 graduates from Carousel Ranch’s Ready to Work Level 1 program will participate,

encompassing both classroom training at COC, along with practicum/work experience at partner locations including

Starbucks, Holiday Inn Express, Bluemark and AMS Fulfillment.

The continuation of this program is made possible through a grant from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“College of the Canyons is thrilled to be a collaborator in this very important endeavor. We are appreciative of our incredible partners Starbucks, Holiday Inn Express, Bluemark and AMS Fulfillment for opening their hearts and businesses to give our students real-world experience in these fields. Together, we will make a difference in the community and touch the lives of these bright and wonderful young people,” said John Milburn, Interim Vice President, Workforce and Economic Advancement/Executive Director, Employee Training Institute at COC.

For more information visit Carousel Ranch.

