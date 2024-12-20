header image

December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
Realtors Host Annual Holiday ‘Breakfast with Santa’ in Valencia
| Friday, Dec 20, 2024
Rea;tprs 3 santa

There was no gold, frankincense or the anointing oil myrrh, but the hot sausage, pancakes and special gifts offered at the recent “Breakfast with Santa” held in Valencia were treats for dozens of children and their parents. It was a reminder of the meaning of this special holiday season.

The annual breakfast, sponsored by the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, is an opportunity for community residents to spread holiday cheer and offer a helping hand to hard-working families. It may not be at the same level as the biblical Magi or even St. Nicholas, but simple acts of kindness sometimes have a powerful, lasting effect.

The annual breakfast is one of several holiday events sponsored by the Southland Regional Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation which contributes to the breakfast. The association also holds an annual toy drive at its headquarters in Van Nuys with donations going to The Boys and Girls Club of the San Fernando Valley.

The breakfast, held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Southland Regional Association of Realtors Valencia Regional office, provided a festive morning of food, community spirit and heartfelt giving.

“Breakfast with Santa is one of our favorite events,” said Nicole Stinson, who is the Chair of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Council. “It’s heartwarming to see so many come together to make a difference for families in our community. We’re humbled to bring joy to families during the holiday season. And we’re incredibly thankful to the sponsors, affiliates, and Association members and staff who made this event possible.”

Generously sponsored by Williams Homes, the breakfast included a menu of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, a cereal bar, donuts and a hot cocoa bar. The festive meal set the tone, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all in attendance. Plus, the children had an opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa, and whisper secrets to him, while also making crafts and forging memories of the holiday season.

Thanks to the generosity of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors Platinum sponsors, affiliates, and Realtor members, attendees also received wrapped presents for the children and grocery store gift cards for the families. The donations made this holiday season brighter and brought home the community-driven spirit of the event.

“Breakfast with Santa” is one piece of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors ongoing commitment to community and remains one of its most cherished traditions, said Stinson.

For more information about the Southland Regional Association of Realtors and its community initiatives, visit www.srar.com.

