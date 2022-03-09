Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall

Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
SENSES Block Parties bring live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting to Main Street on the third Thursday of each month from March through October.
Let the shenanigans begin this St. Patrick’s Day at the Shamrockin’ SENSES on March 17, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino and sample Irish whiskey from the on-street bar provided by 8th & Rail while listening to the music of Craic in the Stone.
SENSES is a free event geared toward adults and features a new theme each month. Mark your calendar now for the full 2022 lineup, which includes:
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the county's Chief Executive Office announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the office following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.
No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.
Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.
