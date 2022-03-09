Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall

Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.

SENSES Block Parties bring live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting to Main Street on the third Thursday of each month from March through October.

Let the shenanigans begin this St. Patrick’s Day at the Shamrockin’ SENSES on March 17, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino and sample Irish whiskey from the on-street bar provided by 8th & Rail while listening to the music of Craic in the Stone.

SENSES is a free event geared toward adults and features a new theme each month. Mark your calendar now for the full 2022 lineup, which includes:

March 17 — Shamrockin’ SENSES

April 21 — Wild West

May 19 — Nintendo Party

June 16 — Summer Camp

July 21 — SENSES on the Pier

Aug. 18 — Flower Power

Sept. 15 — Outer Space

Oct. 20 — Fright Night

For more information visit SENSES Block Parties, or contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

