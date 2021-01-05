Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

City of Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to take part in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey, which is available now through Monday, Jan. 25.

The City needs your help to plan ahead and reduce the potential impacts of natural and man-made disasters. Input from residents will help the City develop the 2021 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), a wide-ranging plan that identifies hazards affecting Santa Clarita and ways that the City can work independently and with other agencies to reduce damage to life and property.

Every five years, as part of a public process, the City evaluates what can be done through damage prevention. The City’s LHMP Survey allows residents to weigh in on preparedness in the event of an emergency.

Taking the survey is easy and can be done from the safety of your own home using a computer or smartphone. To take the online survey, please visit santa-clarita.com/LHMP.

Paper copies of the survey are also available at several City facilities, including:

• City Hall, Suite 120; 23920 Valencia Boulevard

• Valencia Library; 23743 West Valencia Boulevard

• Canyon Country Library; 18601 Soledad Canyon Road

• Old Town Newhall Library; 24500 Main Street

• The Centre; 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway

For more information on the City’s LHMP and the survey, please contact Emergency Operations Analyst Roya Hickman at (661)286-4093 or rhickman@santa-clarita.com.