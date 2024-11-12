Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home

The Small Business Developmnet Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to “Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator.”

The live online meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 3-4 p.m.

Registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

Introducing the long-awaited Los Angeles County Health Department permit that allows you to cook and sell from your home the foods we love to eat tacos, tikka masala and desserts or use your home as your street vending commissary. You will learn the rules, the processes to apply, and will be introduced to a $3,000 grant offered by the Cook Alliance.

To register and for zoom link visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/27448.

For more information about the SBDC and other free classes visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com.

