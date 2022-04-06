header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
| Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022

Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking.

Ride Santa Clarita Transit to the game and cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they battle the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 14, at 7:10 p.m.

Santa Clarita Transit will have two buses traveling from the Santa Clarita Valley to and from Dodger Stadium on May 14. One bus will depart from the McBean Regional Transit Center, located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, while the other will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa.

Both buses will leave their respective station promptly at 4:15 p.m. for an anticipated arrival at Dodger Stadium by 6:00 p.m. Buses will park in Lot 12 at Dodger Stadium and will depart the stadium to return to Santa Clarita 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game.

Bus fare is $3 per person and can be purchased using a TAP card, on the Token Transit app or aboard the bus in cash only. Each bus has 57 seats, and once the bus is full, those not on the bus will need to arrange their own transportation to Dodger Stadium. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bus routes are open to any interested rider.

Game tickets for Santa Clarita Dodger Day are on sale now by visiting the Dodger Day Website. Ticket prices range from $30 each for Preferred Reserve MVP seats to $68 for Loge Box MVP seats.

A limited amount of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

For more information, please visit the website or contact Ashley Gurrola at (661) 255-4965.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day

Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022
Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking. 
FULL STORY...

Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park

Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
FULL STORY...

April 6: Volunteers Needed for Trek Bike Park

April 6: Volunteers Needed for Trek Bike Park
Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to spend a Spring break morning at the work day for Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to be held Wednesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes

March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes
Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita's City Council Public Safety Committee will be meeting March 31, to discuss several changes to the municipal code with city staff. 
FULL STORY...

Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens

Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. Public Health Addresses Trauma Prevention During National Health Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that the Office of Violence Prevention’s Trauma Prevention Initiative is expanding to five new communities across the county, as a part of National Public Health Week. 
L.A. Public Health Addresses Trauma Prevention During National Health Week
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Expands ‘Test to Treat’ Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 17 additional deaths and 789 cases, with 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Expands ‘Test to Treat’ Program
May 14: Stop The Stigma Rally Address Mental Health In SCV
Mental Health Hookup is presenting Stop the Stigma SCV Mental Health Awareness rally to address the issues of Santa Clarita residents who are suffering from mental illness. 
May 14: Stop The Stigma Rally Address Mental Health In SCV
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to Host Program Preview
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person fall program preview event with information about degree and certificate programs. 
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to Host Program Preview
COC Automotive Technology Program Receives Donation from The Rotary Club
College of the Canyons has received a $4,750 donation from The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
COC Automotive Technology Program Receives Donation from The Rotary Club
SCV Water Accepting Applications To Fill Board of Directors Vacancy
SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
SCV Water Accepting Applications To Fill Board of Directors Vacancy
Barger Leads L.A. County Efforts to State Support Mental Health Legislation
 Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn introduced two separate motions to enlist the Board of Supervisors’ support for important federal and state mental health bills.  
Barger Leads L.A. County Efforts to State Support Mental Health Legislation
Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis introduced a motion to proclaim April as “DMV/Donate Life Month” countywide. 
Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County
SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will now be in person for all committee meetings. 
SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking. 
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Revered Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, vocalist and composer Amir ElSaffar returns to The Soraya in Northridge on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Cougars Softball Narrowly Falls 8-7 at AVC
College of the Canyons narrowly fell to Antelope Valley College in an 8-7 ball game on March 31.
Cougars Softball Narrowly Falls 8-7 at AVC
April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU
Lenton Company will host a seminar to discuss what homeowners should know when considering construction of an Accessory Dwelling Unit on their property or a Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit conversion.
April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU
SCV Education Foundation to Host Book Giveaway
Placerita Junior High School students will be receiving brand new books this month through the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s program called “Page Turners.”
SCV Education Foundation to Host Book Giveaway
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 additional deaths and 708 new positive cases in Los Angeles County with 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
College of the Canyons will be presenting "Into the Woods" April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre's first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ vote to oppose her motion on April 5, 2022 to close Camp Kenyon Scudder.
Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote
College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has an opportunity available for college students interested in a career in the arts or arts administration. Apply for the paid arts internship program to get paired with an incredible arts organization in your community.
College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: