Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day

Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking.

Ride Santa Clarita Transit to the game and cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they battle the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 14, at 7:10 p.m.

Santa Clarita Transit will have two buses traveling from the Santa Clarita Valley to and from Dodger Stadium on May 14. One bus will depart from the McBean Regional Transit Center, located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, while the other will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa.

Both buses will leave their respective station promptly at 4:15 p.m. for an anticipated arrival at Dodger Stadium by 6:00 p.m. Buses will park in Lot 12 at Dodger Stadium and will depart the stadium to return to Santa Clarita 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game.

Bus fare is $3 per person and can be purchased using a TAP card, on the Token Transit app or aboard the bus in cash only. Each bus has 57 seats, and once the bus is full, those not on the bus will need to arrange their own transportation to Dodger Stadium. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bus routes are open to any interested rider.

Game tickets for Santa Clarita Dodger Day are on sale now by visiting the Dodger Day Website. Ticket prices range from $30 each for Preferred Reserve MVP seats to $68 for Loge Box MVP seats.

A limited amount of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

For more information, please visit the website or contact Ashley Gurrola at (661) 255-4965.

