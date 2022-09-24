Romantic Comedy ‘Beau Jest’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild

Director Laurie Morgan is no stranger to the SCV artistic scene, having been active as a singer, actress, and director since the 1970s. She has worked as an actress in both film and television series. In the late 90s, she began directing and performing in a multitude of productions with the Canyon Theatre Guild. This talent for live performance is completed by her passion for the visual arts. Her paintings have been displayed is several venues throughout Santa Clarita.

Morgan continues her legacy with James Sherman’s Beau Jest. It tells the story of Sarah Goldman, who is fed up with her interfering mother disapproving of her boyfriend and trying to match- make her with other men. She pretends to break up with him, and then makes up a perfect new relationship with a Jewish doctor who meets her parents’ expectations – but when they insist on meeting him, she has to hire an actor to play the part. The Chicago Tribune calls the script “a light, sweet romantic comedy,” while the Sun Times remarks that it’s “Hilarious and quite moving…blend[ing] farce with a genuine insight.”

Beau Jest will run every weekend until its scheduled closing on Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be reserved online at canyontheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

