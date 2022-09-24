Romantic Comedy ‘Beau Jest’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Director Laurie Morgan is no stranger to the SCV artistic scene, having been active as a singer, actress, and director since the 1970s. She has worked as an actress in both film and television series. In the late 90s, she began directing and performing in a multitude of productions with the Canyon Theatre Guild. This talent for live performance is completed by her passion for the visual arts. Her paintings have been displayed is several venues throughout Santa Clarita.
Morgan continues her legacy with James Sherman’s Beau Jest. It tells the story of Sarah Goldman, who is fed up with her interfering mother disapproving of her boyfriend and trying to match- make her with other men. She pretends to break up with him, and then makes up a perfect new relationship with a Jewish doctor who meets her parents’ expectations – but when they insist on meeting him, she has to hire an actor to play the part. The Chicago Tribune calls the script “a light, sweet romantic comedy,” while the Sun Times remarks that it’s “Hilarious and quite moving…blend[ing] farce with a genuine insight.”
Beau Jest will run every weekend until its scheduled closing on Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be reserved online at canyontheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (661) 799-2702.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Joshua Littleberry (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 12-17.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was honored by the College of the Canyons Business Alliance among specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles County will officially launch the Veteran Suicide Review Team, a collaborative between the city of Los Angeles, County, federal and private agencies to reduce veteran suicide in L.A. County.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has appointed General (Ret.) Lester Lyles to serve as the Chair of the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI). Lyles is a seasoned organizational leader and US Air Force veteran, with over two decades of executive-level leadership to corporate and STEM-related national boards.
Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a fast start winning the first two sets before taking care of the Arizona Christian Firestorm 3-1 on the road in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday to get their first conference win of the season.
