Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back the Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, so lace your shoes and get ready to run on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

The 25th Santa Clarita Marathon event will include a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k run, 5k run and the leisurely 3.1-mile Mayor’s Walk.

Register now for the race of your choice before prices increase on Saturday, Jan. 1! Santa Clarita Valley residents can save 10 percent on any race by using promo code RUNSC10 at checkout.

The final opportunity to register for the Santa Clarita Marathon will be during bib pickup at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday, Feb. 11. There is no race day registration.

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes every community member to join in on the fun. Whether you are a trained runner or a beginner, there is an opportunity for everyone to participate. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Marathon and to register for this year’s event, please visit scmarathon.org.

