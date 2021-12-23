header image

1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
| Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
marathon

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back the Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, so lace your shoes and get ready to run on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

The 25th Santa Clarita Marathon event will include a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k run, 5k run and the leisurely 3.1-mile Mayor’s Walk.

Register now for the race of your choice before prices increase on Saturday, Jan. 1! Santa Clarita Valley residents can save 10 percent on any race by using promo code RUNSC10 at checkout.

The final opportunity to register for the Santa Clarita Marathon will be during bib pickup at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday, Feb. 11. There is no race day registration.

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes every community member to join in on the fun. Whether you are a trained runner or a beginner, there is an opportunity for everyone to participate. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Marathon and to register for this year’s event, please visit scmarathon.org.
Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding

Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced that SCV non-profits can now apply for the Community Development Block Grant's 2022-2023 funding cycle.
FULL STORY...

City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program

City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker!
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
FULL STORY...

City Hosting Two Blood Drives

City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
FULL STORY...
