Santa Clarita Announces ‘Locals Only’ July Lineup

Live music performed in an intimate setting is an experience unlike any other, especially when the musicians are your friends and neighbors! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the upcoming “LOCALS ONLY!” show, taking place Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m., at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street, in Newhall.

“LOCALS ONLY!” is a music series held every other month at The MAIN that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. July’s show showcases some of Santa Clarita’s talented Psych Rock bands, featuring powerful guitar chords, heavy drums and – most importantly – volume.

“LOCALS ONLY!” in July features IPSOFAKTO, PLEXE and Midnight Bandit. General admission tickets are $12 each and seating is extremely limited.

To learn more about “LOCALS ONLY!” and the bands performing in July, and to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...