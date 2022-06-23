header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Santa Clarita Announces ‘Locals Only’ July Lineup
| Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Locals Only

Live music performed in an intimate setting is an experience unlike any other, especially when the musicians are your friends and neighbors! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the upcoming “LOCALS ONLY!” show, taking place Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m., at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street, in Newhall.

“LOCALS ONLY!” is a music series held every other month at The MAIN that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. July’s show showcases some of Santa Clarita’s talented Psych Rock bands, featuring powerful guitar chords, heavy drums and – most importantly – volume.

“LOCALS ONLY!” in July features IPSOFAKTO, PLEXE and Midnight Bandit. General admission tickets are $12 each and seating is extremely limited.

To learn more about “LOCALS ONLY!” and the bands performing in July, and to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

July 16-31: ‘The Sandman’ World Premiere at The MAIN

July 16-31: ‘The Sandman’ World Premiere at The MAIN
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Announces ‘Locals Only’ July Lineup

Santa Clarita Announces ‘Locals Only’ July Lineup
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
FULL STORY...

Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center

Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 22: Landmark Opera Company Stages ‘Carmen’ in the SCV

June 22: Landmark Opera Company Stages ‘Carmen’ in the SCV
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance

July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: