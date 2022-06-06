Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party

This city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents of the arts-related June events around the SCV.
Sunday, June 12, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The Free to Be Me Music Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s differently-abled residents and their families. This free event will have live entertainment, food trucks, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and much more! We hope to see you there at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
SENSES Block Party – Summer Camp
Thursday, June 16, 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Take a trip to Old Town Newhall and kick off the summer with a SENSES Summer Camp! Indulge in a summer night full of camping games and activities that will awaken your inner child. As you explore the great outdoors, get lost in the live music and grab a drink from the on-street bar.
