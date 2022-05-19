Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.

City of Santa Clarita – RFQ Request for Qualifications- Civic Art – Central Park The City of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at Central Park. The City intends to select one artist or team of artists to design and fabricate an original, site-specific sculpture for a paved pedestrian circular plaza for Central Park’s new buildout. The all-inclusive budget for this project is $85,000. Artist(s) are invited to submit portfolios of past work for consideration for a standalone sculpture. The identified location will be at Central Park, address 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Deadline: May 27, 2022

Textile Fiber Art The City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery at City Hall. Santa Clarita Arts is seeking fiber and textile art for this exhibit! This includes, but is not limited to, rugs, wall hangings, tapestries, canvas pieces and more. Art pieces can be mixed media, but we ask that the majority of the art includes fiber or textiles. Santa Clarita Arts asks that artworks can be mounted to a wall. The City of Santa Clarita utilizes a special wiring system that requires all artworks to be brought WIRED in order to safely hang. Sculptural pieces will be accepted for consideration. If you have questions about the wiring process, please reach out to see if accommodations can be made. We cannot promise the guarantee of all or any accommodations. Deadline to Apply: June 19, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Art Drop Off/Installation: July 8, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Artist Reception – Silver & Shadows The Main, 24266 Main Street, Newhall, CA 91321 Surreal worlds of light and shade contrast one another here in the intimate spaces of “Silver & Shadows.” The metaphysical takes over to create a visual experience that uncovers one’s sensibilities through shadow boxes and metal tone reliefs. Art-works displayed in this exhibition will feature many mediums including acrylic, mixed media, found items and more. Enjoy lite refreshments at the free reception, which will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from May 5 until May 29, 2022.

Coming Soon! Newhall Marketplace –

“Hello Summer Event!”22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA

Bringing artists, crafters, and makers together for a community boutique event filled with unique gifts, home decor, summer items, small business, and so much more. Come enjoy the day at the Newhall Community Center! Lots to do and lots to see! FREE for the community. Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

