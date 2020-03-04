Santa Clarita-Based Landscape Firm Expands to Full-Service Company

Landscape Development Inc., a landscape-industry leader serving all of California, has announced the formation and launch of their Enhanced Arbor Management (EAM) service. With this addition to the Enhanced Landscape Management (ELM) Division, Landscape Development, Inc. is now a full-service landscape company.

LDI currently employs over 1,000 landscape professionals from 13 regional offices throughout California and Nevada. For over 35 years, the company has delivered superior landscape services for a variety of project types from park and public spaces to commercial landscape to custom residential homes. Adding the Enhanced Arbor Management branch to Enhanced Landscape Management will allow them to offer customers a one-stop-shop solution.

“This addition to our company ensures that we are delivering true peace of mind to our clients by ensuring price, quality, safety and service standards are being met at all times. It is exciting to now be able to provide true, full-service for our clients,” said ELM Division President Ron Reitz. “We wanted to make sure we did this right and have worked hard to ensure our operations are safe, staffed by highly trained crew members and equipped with the latest and best equipment available.”

Tim Sokolowski has joined EAM as the division leader of tree care services. Sokolowski has over two decades of industry experience including sales, safety and operations management. Tree service operations have now commenced in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern Counties with expanded coverage coming soon.

LDI was founded in 1983 by Gary Horton, who continues to serve as president and CEO.

About Landscape Development Inc. (LDI)

Landscape Development, Inc. is the industry-leading, integrated site and landscape services company serving all of California. From site design through construction, protection and maintenance, we provide personal, capable solutions for your site needs. Our collaborative team turns your vision into reality. We are exceptionally enthusiastic Green Industry professionals, dedicating our careers to working on your behalf. We’re licensed architects, skilled craftsmen, erosion control technicians, and exacting managers. From design to management to emergency site response, we’ve got you covered, 24/7, 365 days a year. For more information, please visit landscapedevelopment.com.