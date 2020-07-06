Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series

The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.

The annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, are typically scheduled for Saturday nights in July and August.

Although progress continues with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Resilience Roadmap” and the county’s “Roadmap to Recovery,” higher-risk activities where more frequent and prolonged person-to-person contact is likely to occur, such as Concerts in the Park, are not permitted.

Concerts in the Park has been a community staple in Santa Clarita since 1989 and routinely draws thousands of attendees to Central Park each week in the summer.

While these events will not take place in 2020, the city’s Arts and Events division continues its work to develop and implement alternative programs and events for residents to enjoy.

The city’s Recreation and Community Services Department also recently launched the Virtual Rec Center, which offers specialty classes and resources for children, adults and seniors.

The city looks forward to providing community events while following all public health guidelines in the near future. In the meantime, visit the Virtual Rec Center online at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter.