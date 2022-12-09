Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies Presents ‘The Big I Do’ Event

The City of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies presents The Big I Do event, an all-inclusive wedding ceremony, where 15 (or more!) couples will say “I do” at the same time! This inaugural event is part of the international award-winning City Hall Ceremonies program, which has grown in popularity since it was launched back in 2020. Since the launch, 126 couples have said “I do” through this unique city program.

Couples can now sign up to tie the knot at The Big I Do, which will take place on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at a city facility. Loving couples will be able to skip the stress of wedding planning and leave all the details to our wedding experts.

Each couple can invite up to six guests for a one-of-a-kind celebration which will include a marriage license and certificate, a private table for the couple and guests, brunch, a wedding cake, champagne toasts, a professional photographer, a dance floor, DJ and memories that will last a lifetime. By signing up to be part of The Big I Do, couples won’t have to worry about logistics, seating charts or centerpieces. The wedding price is all inclusive, so couples can focus on each other and the love they share.

The cost for The Big I Do wedding package is priced by party size (up to $600 for a party of eight) and covers everything listed above. To take part in this special event or for more information please contact Liz Greenstine at the City Clerk’s Office by phone at (661) 286-4053 or by email at egreenstine@santa-clarita.com.

If you are interested in sponsoring this special event, please contact Chris Page by phone at (661) 286-4030 or by email at cpage@santa-clarita.com.

