[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
| Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020

Santa Clarita TransitSACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.

The city of Santa Clarita Transit project will increase access to local transit services by providing on-demand transit to key areas within the City. This project will expand last years by providing additional service into the Canyon Country and Newhall communities. This will also enhance first mile/last-mile connectivity in traditionally underserved areas.

These projects will improve the sustainability of transportation systems and help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Approximately $140 million for 158 projects will benefit disadvantaged communities most affected by climate change.

“This investment will help reduce our impact on the environment and improve transit service, particularly for those facing economic barriers to mobility,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Greater access to transit options will lead to decreased dependence on driving and cleaner air for all Californians.”

The LCTOP was created in 2014 to provide operating and capital assistance for transit agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility, with a priority on serving disadvantaged communities. These projects support new and expanded bus, rail and intermodal transit facilities that include equipment acquisition, fueling and maintenance.

This year’s funding process took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some projects were revised to fit emerging health and safety priorities. For example, some agencies expanded dial-a-ride and fare-free services to increase access and protection for their riders and operators.

Some of the projects that will benefit from LCTOP funding include:

55 projects offering free or reduced fares to encourage lifelong transit users, including young riders, seniors and veterans:

– City of Los Angeles: Approved $1.37 million for the second operating year of free fares on Los Angeles Department of Transportation Downtown Area Short Hop (LADOT DASH) services for Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students K-12 and Los Angeles Community College students.

– San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties: Approved $1.79 million for nine projects to expand free or reduced fares.

– Monterey-Salinas Transit: Approved $846,826 for six projects to allow free weekend fares in Salinas, summer youth passes, and free fares for college students.

– North Coast transit agencies including the City of Arcata, Humboldt Transit Authority, and Lake Transit Authority: Approved $339,997 for three projects offering free fares to populations that include low-income residents, youth, and college students.

37 projects providing new and expanded transit service for better access to jobs and educational sites, as well as expanding transit options on nights and weekends:

– Sacramento Regional Transit District: Approved $3.38 million for four projects that include core bus routes and expanding light rail from the Sunrise station to Folsom.

– City of Fresno Department of Transportation: Approved $832,746 for changes to five bus routes and the creation of a new route to increase transit ridership, convenience and reliability of service.

– Kings County Area Public Transit Agency: Approved $118,000 to increase bus frequencies to 30-minute intervals on eight weekday routes.

– Ventura County Transportation Commission: Approved $550,000 for continuation of the new Cross County Transit Service connecting communities in eastern and western Ventura County. These routes serve low-income populations with stops that connect disadvantaged communities.

26 projects purchasing replacement zero-emission vehicles:

– San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District: Approved $8.42 million for continued projects to procure zero-emission buses.

– City of Arvin: Approved $41,362 to complete its fourth year of roll-over funding to replace diesel buses with zero-emission versions and install charging stations.

– Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority: Approved $471,778 to purchase four 40-foot, zero-emission buses and provide necessary improvements to replace diesel-electric hybrid buses at the end of their lifespan.

14 projects purchasing, constructing, or installing passenger amenities at transit stops/stations to encourage increased transit ridership:

– County of Siskiyou: Approved $84,191 for upgrades to 50 bus stops featuring bus schedule holders and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) concrete work.

– Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority: Approved $102,167 to improve bus stops by including ADA compliant access, and providing protection from inclement weather conditions and seating accommodations for disabled and senior riders while waiting for buses.

– Plumas County Transportation Commission: Approved $38,973 for construction of solar illuminated bus stop shelters.

Download the project list.

LCTOP is funded by the Cap‑and‑Trade Program from the Greenhous Gas Reduction Fund. The Cap-and-Trade Program is one of many programs developed under AB 32, the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 implemented to fight climate change. It is designed to reduce greenhouse gases from the largest sources of emissions in California, to drive innovation and steer the state toward a clean energy economy.

You may also view this news release as a webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension

Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects

Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV

Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
FULL STORY...

Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station

Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park

City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
2002 - Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Country Bears," filmed at Golden Oak Ranch in Placerita Canyon [story]
Disney set
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 53 new deaths and 3,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,126 in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
%d bloggers like this: