Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 2, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

Celebrating October’s designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.

View the full lineup of upcoming virtual events and art opportunities at SantaClaritaArts.com/ARTober2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the way many ARTober events are presented this year, it has not stopped the city’s Arts and Events team from developing an engaging and innovative schedule of exciting festivities.

Online, residents can watch modern plays during The MAIN’s Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest, or tune into a lively panel discussion on different art, music and film topics during the Arts Virtual Symposium sessions presented by New Heights.

Each of these events can be viewed on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

In-person, residents are encouraged to visit public art sculptures, read through sidewalk poetry and enjoy public murals. View listings of all public art pieces in Santa Clarita by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com/PublicArt.

Help the city celebrate ARTober by participating in the many free events and activities being offered all October long.

Residents can also follow ArtsInSCV on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest art opportunities in Santa Clarita year-round. For more information about ARTober 2020, contact aeo@santa-clarita.com.

