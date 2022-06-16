Santa Clarita PAC Announces 2022/23 Season

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons has released it’s line up of main stage show for the 2022/23 season.

Tickets for the 2022/23 Season go on sale starting Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. The new season features “Weird Al” Yankovic, The Doo Wop Project, Revisiting Creedence, Richard Marx, Naturally 7, Jon Secada, Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience and Lisa Loeb.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Special Guest Emo Phillips

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

The Doo Wop Project

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Revisiting Creedence

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Richard Marx

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

Naturally 7

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Jon Secada

8 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience

3 & 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Lisa Loeb

8 p.m. Saturday, June 3

For more information, visit Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...