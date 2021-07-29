Santa Clarita Public Library Gearing Up for Fall Programming

As the Santa Clarita Public Library takes a programming break to prepare for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of services and online resources available.

All you need is a library card to begin enjoying the free materials! Get your library card today by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Residents are welcome to visit each library branch during normal operating hours to check out books, prepare for the upcoming school year, leisurely read, utilize computers and more. Those visiting the library are asked to follow Los Angeles County Public Health orders in regards to mask-wearing and staying home if feeling ill.

The eLibrary also remains available for residents to take advantage of during the library’s programming break in August. Residents with a library card can enjoy access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, music, videos, magazines and more through the eLibrary. Additionally, residents can peruse Back to School resources like HelpNow and Explora for Students, along with a plethora of career resources for adults.

During the August break from programming, residents are encouraged to participate in the upcoming Summer Book Bag Sale from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13. Residents may also get a head start on Food for Fines by gathering and or purchasing canned goods and non-perishables to donate at each library branch throughout September. For more information on upcoming events, available resources and more, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...