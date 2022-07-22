Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is hosting its annual Summer Theatre Festival. The festival is in two parts: the first part in July, running two productions at The MAIN in downtown Newhall. First of the theatrical presentation is the inside season of two plays: “Enemy of the People” and “The Sandman.”

The two plays are running in rep, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. “Enemy of the People,” by Henrik Ibsen, adapted and directed by Luck Hari. Enemy balances a difficult line between a political drama and a domestic farce. “You would think the piece is a contemporary piece, and pulled from recent headlines” Said Luck Hari, the director of the play. “Everything is up for debate: truth, facts, community well-being. Everyone gets skewered: the media, politicians, high-minded liberal thinkers, community activists.”

Enemy of the People is family friendly (PG rated). And performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 8 p.m.

The second production at the Main this July is “The Sandman,” a world premiere children’s show, produced in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre L.A. The Sandman by Phil Lantis, based on the fairytale Ole Lukøje by Hans Christian Andersen, and directed by Nancy Lantis. The Sandman brings dreams and stories to a young boy for seven nights. He is visited by great thinkers, small animals, large dolls…anything The Sandman can conjure… The performance is child friendly (rated G) and a delightful journey for the entire family. Performances run Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Main.

“This summer the festival has expanded to include two world premieres and the return of Shakespeare in the Park” says David Stears, the executive director of the company. “We are very happy to continue this great tradition of summer theatre in our community.”

The annual festival kicked off this month with mini festival of short, 15-minute musicals, and the annual opening night gala. The second part of the festival will be in August with an original musical and Shakespeaere returning to the outdoors in Rivendale park in Towsley. The Summer Theatre Festival is the annual festival presented by the Santa Clarita Shakespeare and runs in July and August.

For more information and ticket information, visit https://www.scshakespearefest.org/plays-events.

Follow them at Facebook.com/SCShakespeareFest or Instagram and Twitter @ SCShakesFest.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...