Santa Clarita To Dedicate a Room, Art Installation to Former Mayor Carl Boyer

The city of Santa Clarita is proudly to dedicating a room and art exhibit in memory of former Mayor and City Founder Carl Boyer, officials announced Wednesday.
The room dedication and art unveiling will be held on May 2, at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, in the former Century Room.
Carl Boyer helped to create the City Incorporation Committee, and when Santa Clarita did become a city in 1987, he was elected as one of the first City Council members. Boyer went on to serve as a Councilmember for 11 years, during which he completed two terms as the Mayor of Santa Clarita in 1991 and 1996.
Boyer’s service to the community went beyond the borders of Santa Clarita, fueled in part by his passion for travel, education and promoting the welfare of others. In 1992, he spearheaded the creation of the Santa Clarita Valley International Program and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in particular, to connect Santa Clarita and its residents to the rest of the world.
Through these programs, the city of Santa Clarita was primed to foster international partnerships with communities abroad and promote international goodwill and cultural understanding. Boyer played a major role in the formation of Sister Cities’ relationships with Tena, Ecuador, in 2001 and with Sariaya, Philippines, in 2003. Boyer led various local and international collaborative projects in these two countries, as well as in Nicaragua, India and the Amazon, making a difference in the lives of people he met in the process, both in Santa Clarita and abroad.
The Carl Boyer Room will be home to a permanent art installation featuring seven pieces of artwork that represent winners of the Young Artists and Authors Showcase, an annual art contest facilitated by the Sister Cities International program. Of the seven pieces of artwork, three are local winners of the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Showcase, one piece is from Sariaya, which was a finalist in the international contest and the final three pieces are from other Sister
Cities organizations that were winners and finalists in the national contest. For more information, please contact Jennifer Thompson at jthompson@santa-clarita.com.
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths with 1,583 new positive cases and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,941, county case totals to 2,865,825 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,595 since March of 2020. There are 232 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a Virtual Drought Forum on Tuesday May 10 at 6 p.m. The event will highlight key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.