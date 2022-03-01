SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit

Santa Clarita Artists Association will be presenting a four-day pop up event April 21-24.

“Artistic Evolution” will feature the artwork of local artist, Lynda Frautnick, showcasing her evolution through various styles and media including Chinese watercolor, alcohol ink, abstract acrylic and mixed media collage.

There will also be daily guest artists featuring examples of their work, as well as wall art. Also many smaller items including table-top art, original art greeting cards, and gift items will be available.

“Don’t miss seeing my artistic Flip Flop Shop,” Frautnick said.

This event will be held at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.

