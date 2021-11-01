SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Admission is free.

Public viewing will be between 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., with the awards ceremony beginning at 4:00 p.m..

The exhibit will be at Valencia Mercedes Benz, located at 23355 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, 91355.

“We are excited to have our annual event in person, and have almost 90 pieces of artwork, featuring 46 of our members,” said Nancy Gallardo, Art Classic chairperson. “The awards ceremony will include the Santa Clarita ‘Art in Excellence’ award with dignitaries from the city presenting. There will also be a raffle to raise money for our high school scholarship fund. Light refreshments will be served.”

Judges for the Art Classic are:

Artist Anette Power

After a decade working in the animation industry as a background painter, Power embarked on a career as a full-time artist.

From watercolor to pastel, oil, and most recently acrylics, Power enjoys painting both on location, en plein air, as well as experimenting in the studio. Her recent solo exhibition at the Santa Paula Art Museum, Silver Linings – Journey of Light, aptly focused on what brings light through life’s ups and downs.

“Art brings me joy and helps me focus on the beauty in life and I hope to share that with others”, said Power.

Award-winning Power is an artist member of the California Art Club and Westlake Village Art Guild. She is grateful to have garnered some “Best of Show” awards among other awards.

Power grew up on an island off the east coast of Sweden. Nature abounded and creativity was encouraged, and that passion is what later brought Power to the States. She maintains a working studio in Newbury Park, California. See https://www.anettepower.com/.

Artist Matt McKim

Matt McKim was a designer at Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI). He took his sculpting, designing and production skills through the many departments of WDI, having worked on many Disney parks and attractions. McKim was commissioned to work on numerous museum exhibits, parade floats, and toy products, and memorials for private, corporate, and public city clientele. Retired from WDI, McKim is continuing to freelance for various design venues, as well as pursuing his own artwork projects.

McKim, a native of California, grew up in a creative family.

“My father, Sam McKim, worked at Walt Disney creating Disneyland along with other parks and films, and was named a ‘Disney Legend,’ said McKim. “My mom was sketching and painting at an early age, as did his dad.”

McKim continued in his father’s footsteps, building and creating. His degree is in Fine Arts, 3D.

For more information see www.santaclaritaartist.org or email questions to SCAAEventChair@gmail.com or contact Art Classic Chairperson Nancy Gallardo (661) 400-1014 or co-chairperson Maxxyne President (661) 430-1577.

