SCAA’s In-Person Acrylic Ink Demonstration Changed to Zoom

Joe Cibere will be demonstrating acrylic inks on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

“Due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 risks for seniors, the March demo with SCAA presenting Joe Cibere will be seen only via Zoom,” said Gary Freedman, program chair. “We hope to be back live soon. To view all our demoists via Zoom, you can join SCAA and have the advantage of watching these professional artists in the comfort of your home. Come and join us.”

Visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Attendance is free to the public.

Cibere has been working on more impressionistic landscapes lately using non-traditional water media methods for creating what he calls imaginaries; landscapes that don’t really exist and are more conceptual in nature. His painting style demonstrates his love of nature and wilderness. His abstract realism paintings integrate strong design and balance with a sense of illusion.

“To know when I’m done with a painting I have three guides,” said Cibere. “Does it look good in black & white/greyscale? Does it look good flipped, reversed and rotated to see the design? And is there enough left for the viewer to finish the painting? All goes back to knowing how to start and when to finish your vision.” .

Cibere is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and his works appeared in Watercolor Artist Magazine, Artists Magazine, Best of Acrylic, Splash 23, and in the International Artists book, The Watercolor Sky and Cloud Techniques of 23 International Artists. His work is in corporate and private collections.

Cibere’s studio is at Studio Channel Islands, Room R4 in Old Town Camarillo, CA.

You can view his work at www.joeciberewatercolors.com and www.joecibere.faso.com.

