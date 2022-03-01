SCAA’s In-Person Acrylic Ink Demonstration Changed to Zoom

Joe Cibere will be demonstrating acrylic inks on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
“Due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 risks for seniors, the March demo with SCAA presenting Joe Cibere will be seen only via Zoom,” said Gary Freedman, program chair. “We hope to be back live soon. To view all our demoists via Zoom, you can join SCAA and have the advantage of watching these professional artists in the comfort of your home. Come and join us.”
Cibere has been working on more impressionistic landscapes lately using non-traditional water media methods for creating what he calls imaginaries; landscapes that don’t really exist and are more conceptual in nature. His painting style demonstrates his love of nature and wilderness. His abstract realism paintings integrate strong design and balance with a sense of illusion.
“To know when I’m done with a painting I have three guides,” said Cibere. “Does it look good in black & white/greyscale? Does it look good flipped, reversed and rotated to see the design? And is there enough left for the viewer to finish the painting? All goes back to knowing how to start and when to finish your vision.” .
Cibere is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and his works appeared in Watercolor Artist Magazine, Artists Magazine, Best of Acrylic, Splash 23, and in the International Artists book, The Watercolor Sky and Cloud Techniques of 23 International Artists. His work is in corporate and private collections.
Cibere’s studio is at Studio Channel Islands, Room R4 in Old Town Camarillo, CA.
A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
Join Valley Industry Association as it returns to in-person programming on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with a discussion highlighting SCV Safety: Trends, Issues and Solutions.
Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger today released the following statement in response to California’s lifting of mandatory masking mandates in schools:
“I applaud our state’s decision to end masking mandates in school settings in the coming days. This is a much needed step in the right direction. It gives local jurisdictions the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in educational settings. Those decisions should be made based on local data, along with parent and staff input.
In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.
College of the Canyons baseball produced a season-high 16 runs behind big days from Doyle Kane and Tafton Hensley to get past host San Diego Mesa 16-12 on Thursday in a high-scoring affair that had to be called after seven innings due to darkness.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
