SCE Offers Early Refunds, Aid Programs for Stressed Customers

SCE customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.

Southern California Edison wants customers to know it’s here for them with programs and services that can help during this difficult period.

Because of the pandemic, the October climate dividend credit of about $37 per residential customer will be paid early and split evenly between bills starting as early as May 12-June 10 and June 23-July 23 as a result of the ruling.

The credit will reduce electric bills by about $18.50 each month. This is in addition to the $37 credit residential customers are already receiving in April.

Some other programs available to help customers include:

* The Energy Assistance Fund

* California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) or Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) programs.

* Suspension of service disconnections for nonpayment, waiving late fees. For more information about customer programs, visit sce.com/billhelp.

* Rate Plan Comparison Tool – SCE offers several Time-of-Use rates that offer lower rates during daytime hours when people are now home. See sce.com/rateplantool.

* Budget Assistant – You can also sign up for alerts if your next projected bill is expected to exceed your spending goal using SCE’s free Budget Assistant tool. Visit sce.com/budgetassistant.

