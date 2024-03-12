header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 12
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
| Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the introduction of AB 2233, a bill aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community.

This bill addresses the current limitations within the California Code of Regulations, which mandates that at least five percent of toilet facilities cater to wheelchair access, with additional provisions for ambulatory disabilities such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma. This proposed legislation seeks to encourage the Building Standards Commission to adopt new standards that would increase the number of ambulatory accessible restroom stalls, making public restrooms more accommodating for everyone.

“I am pleased to introduce this measure, which would allow greater access to public restrooms for seniors and individuals with disabilities.” Schiavo said. “The initiative reflects a commitment to the evolving needs of California’s diverse population, including the aging community and individuals facing various mobility issues. Given the aging population of the state, as well as the countless number of people with varying degrees of injury or mobility issues, increased accessible public restroom facilities, is a big step to ensure all public spaces are available to everyone. This legislation underscores the importance of creating inclusive environments that respect the dignity and independence of all Californians.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
The website for Chiquita Canyon Landfill's Relocation Support opened to applications on Monday, March 11.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the introduction of AB 2233, a bill aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community,
FULL STORY...
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
The website for Chiquita Canyon Landfill's Relocation Support opened to applications on Monday, March 11.
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the introduction of AB 2233, a bill aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community,
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
If you’re looking for local delicious food and drinks, live music and engaging activities that stimulate all your senses, then look no further.
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session meeting Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a business meeting at 5 p.m.
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 11 - Sunday, March 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 12, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
Santa Clarita PhD Student Earns 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award
Santa Clarita PhD student Zuriel Oduwole, 21, was presented with the Forbes Woman Africa Award 2024 a day after leading a panel of leaders at a conference in Johannesburg, South Africa for female executives.
Santa Clarita PhD Student Earns 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance
It’s no secret that insurance providers have become more conservative because of increased wildfire threats across our county and state. As a result, homeowners are put in a tough position: pay higher premiums and comply with varied, costly and inconsistent mitigation requirements or lose your insurance.
Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance
March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area State Park will host a Community Drum Circle on Sunday March 17. Become one with the rhythms of nature during this free, family friendly event.
March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
A small Moon-bound rover is clamped to a special "shaker table" that vibrates intensely to make sure the hardware will survive the jarring rocket ride out of Earth's atmosphere
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Now Open
Roll up your sleeves and dust off those boots! The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is looking for volunteers to assist with different activities during the event.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Now Open
SCVNews.com