Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the successful acquisition of substantial funding dedicated to several critical community projects including the Hart School District, veteran housing and North Valley YMCA.

The William S. Hart Union School District has been awarded $1,260,000 for essential school security upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and the development of outdoor learning spaces.

The Homes 4 Families Veteran Housing Project has received $575,000 to support the construction of 20 homes for Veterans in Granada Hills.

This initiative will provide affordable homeownership opportunities and support services to veterans. The project aims to offer affordable homeownership to veterans below 80% of the area median income..

Additionally, the North Valley Family YMCA has been granted $165,000 for critical renovations and upgrades to enhance the facility’s capacity as a vital community hub. The funding will be used for exterior painting, locker room updates including interior painting and epoxy flooring, installation of doors to changing stalls and refinishing the basketball court to meet competitive play standards.

“These updates reflect my ongoing commitment to support local initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of our residents,” said Schiavo. “By investing in these critical areas, we are fostering a safer, more inclusive and vibrant community for everyone.”

The secured funding will address various significant projects, ensuring that schools, housing and community centers are well-equipped to serve the needs of all community members.

