The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year. This fall, the SCV Abandoned Art hunt begins Wednesday, Nov. 3, and ends Wednesday, Nov. 10.

People of all ages, from all over the city, enjoy the hunt. Each piece of abandoned art will be in plain view, unwrapped, and with a tag on it instructing the “finder” that they can choose to keep the piece of art, or leave it for another person to find. Clues as to where the art is hidden can be found on the “SCVAbandonedArt” Facebook and Instagram pages. The Community can increase their odds of finding a piece of SCV Abandoned Art by joining these pages and receiving notifications when clues are given out.

“This is a project we love creating for our Community in the Fall and Spring. It’s so much fun for the “hiders” and “finders”. We love leaving the pieces of art for people to find, and we love reading their messages and seeing the pictures that they post on our Face Book page,” Marlene Bernstein and Susan Grogan said about the project they spear headed in 2017. “What a boost for a kind of rough day at the hospital! Thank you!” wrote Kira T., an SCV Abandoned Art “finder” on FaceBook.

The week of hunting is followed by the SCV Potters Fall Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 in Castaic, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The sale will be held at 30460 Cartagena Place in Castaic. Twelve different potters will be selling their art on these two days.

SCV Potters are a group of skilled potters who have a passion for creating and sharing all things pottery. Most of the potters work from home studios.

Get clues on where we have hidden art pieces in SCV by joining our Facebook and Instagram pages: “SCVABANDONEDART”

Contact Marlene Bernstein for more information about:

SCV Abandoned Art Project [here].

and SCV Potters Fall Sale [here].

at (818) 590-3449 or Marlene@25Score.com.

