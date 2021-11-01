The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year. This fall, the SCV Abandoned Art hunt begins Wednesday, Nov. 3, and ends Wednesday, Nov. 10.
People of all ages, from all over the city, enjoy the hunt. Each piece of abandoned art will be in plain view, unwrapped, and with a tag on it instructing the “finder” that they can choose to keep the piece of art, or leave it for another person to find. Clues as to where the art is hidden can be found on the “SCVAbandonedArt” Facebook and Instagram pages. The Community can increase their odds of finding a piece of SCV Abandoned Art by joining these pages and receiving notifications when clues are given out.
“This is a project we love creating for our Community in the Fall and Spring. It’s so much fun for the “hiders” and “finders”. We love leaving the pieces of art for people to find, and we love reading their messages and seeing the pictures that they post on our Face Book page,” Marlene Bernstein and Susan Grogan said about the project they spear headed in 2017. “What a boost for a kind of rough day at the hospital! Thank you!” wrote Kira T., an SCV Abandoned Art “finder” on FaceBook.
The week of hunting is followed by the SCV Potters Fall Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 in Castaic, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
The sale will be held at 30460 Cartagena Place in Castaic. Twelve different potters will be selling their art on these two days.
SCV Potters are a group of skilled potters who have a passion for creating and sharing all things pottery. Most of the potters work from home studios.
Get clues on where we have hidden art pieces in SCV by joining our Facebook and Instagram pages: “SCVABANDONEDART”
Contact Marlene Bernstein for more information about:
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.