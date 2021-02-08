SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition

As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.

Aaron Pilsney stood outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Canyon Country, hoping to make it home before the halftime show with his food.

“I drew the short straw and had to come grab the food,” he said, chuckling as he refreshed the score on his phone. “We usually come here and watch the game every year, but had to improvise, so we’re bringing BWWs home instead.”

This year’s celebration looked a bit different for some, with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s revised health order allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining just over a week ago, yet prohibiting TVs, as health officials weighed the consequences the upcoming Super Bowl game could have on COVID-19 figures.

However, some residents found ways around the restrictions, with the Romo family choosing to camp out at a Stevenson Ranch sports bar with their iPad.

“We didn’t want to miss the game, but we also wanted to support our favorite restaurant,” Will Romo said. “We figured we’d be able to make both happen this way.”

Will’s daughter Patti agreed, adding, “All these restaurants are already struggling, so we wanted to support them in any way we could. Sacrificing watching the game on the big screen was an easy decision.”

Another local restaurant chose to break the no-TV rule, playing the game on a couple of TVs for patrons in a portion of the outdoor dining area at the otherwise rule-abiding locale.

Muffled cheers could be heard from the parking lot, as a Saugus resident and his girlfriend waited for their take-out order.

“We didn’t know they would be showing the game, so we got take-out,” he said, shaking his head. “Good for them though — we just wish we had known.”

One patron showed up at noon with the hopes that his hunch was right, and was excited to learn he was correct.

“We weren’t going to miss a Super Bowl (here),” said the longtime Santa Clarita resident, who added that he’s also a longtime Chiefs fan. “We’ll wear our masks and keep our distance, but they’ve followed the rules for so long, why should they be punished on one of their biggest days of the year, just as finally they’re allowed to reopen?”

