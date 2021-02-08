header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
| Monday, Feb 8, 2021
super bowl
A waiter serves food to a family dining at a restaurant in Newhall Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.

Aaron Pilsney stood outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Canyon Country, hoping to make it home before the halftime show with his food.

“I drew the short straw and had to come grab the food,” he said, chuckling as he refreshed the score on his phone. “We usually come here and watch the game every year, but had to improvise, so we’re bringing BWWs home instead.”

This year’s celebration looked a bit different for some, with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s revised health order allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining just over a week ago, yet prohibiting TVs, as health officials weighed the consequences the upcoming Super Bowl game could have on COVID-19 figures.

However, some residents found ways around the restrictions, with the Romo family choosing to camp out at a Stevenson Ranch sports bar with their iPad.

super bowl

Abi Levine, left, and Kimberly Lutz, right, enjoy an outdoor meal away from any Super Bowl celebrations at a Newhall restaurant Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

“We didn’t want to miss the game, but we also wanted to support our favorite restaurant,” Will Romo said. “We figured we’d be able to make both happen this way.”

Will’s daughter Patti agreed, adding, “All these restaurants are already struggling, so we wanted to support them in any way we could. Sacrificing watching the game on the big screen was an easy decision.”

Another local restaurant chose to break the no-TV rule, playing the game on a couple of TVs for patrons in a portion of the outdoor dining area at the otherwise rule-abiding locale.

Muffled cheers could be heard from the parking lot, as a Saugus resident and his girlfriend waited for their take-out order.

“We didn’t know they would be showing the game, so we got take-out,” he said, shaking his head. “Good for them though — we just wish we had known.”

super bowl

Adriana Corona, left, and Jackie Marquez, right, enjoy an outdoor meal away from any Super Bowl celebrations at a Newhall restaurant Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

One patron showed up at noon with the hopes that his hunch was right, and was excited to learn he was correct.

“We weren’t going to miss a Super Bowl (here),” said the longtime Santa Clarita resident, who added that he’s also a longtime Chiefs fan. “We’ll wear our masks and keep our distance, but they’ve followed the rules for so long, why should they be punished on one of their biggest days of the year, just as finally they’re allowed to reopen?”
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
Jessika Grewe Glover’s career as a writer started with scribbling ideas on napkins, and through persistence and perseverance, she’s becoming a published author who’s ready to share the lessons of her experience with others who have similar aspirations.
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 226 new deaths and 4,761 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 24,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health noted that despite a decline in hospitalizations, deaths may remain high for two more weeks.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 239 new deaths and 5,028 new cases of COVID-19, with 24,410 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
Depending on who you were and what your interests were in high school, seeing the track or a coach might bring joy or dread.
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its February 2021 lineup of “Drive-In” outdoor events.
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Nearly 10 months after 92-year-old David Chalberg overcame COVID-19, he’s working to ensure he won’t have to do so twice.
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
