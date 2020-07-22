SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested two men from Seattle at a Stevenson Ranch hotel on multiple weapons and drug charges last weekend.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Huge bust, and it all started just because we were concerned someone might accidentally ignite a brush fire.

“Special Assignment Team (SAT) deputies were patrolling through hotel parking lots over the weekend for public safety in light of recent thefts from vehicles.

“As deputies were patrolling through one of the hotel parking lots on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, they observed a male adult smoking a cigarette and littering ashes in bushes.

“Due to the high-risk fire danger, deputies made contact with the male adult to cite and/or warn him.

“Deputies learned that the male adult was from Seattle, Washington and that he was in possession of multiple bags of methamphetamine and a round of body armor-piercing ammunition. Through their field investigation work, deputies found out which hotel room the adult male was staying in.

“In the hotel room, SAT deputies found dozens of body armor-piercing ammunition rounds, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, several high capacity magazines, narcotics paraphernalia, two handguns, an assault rifle and over $16,000 in U.S. currency. One of the handguns was found to be one that was reported stolen.

“A second male adult suspect from Seattle was additionally arrested. One of the male adults was arrested for sales of narcotics and the other male adult was arrested for ex-felon in possession of an assault rifle, possession of a firearm with narcotics and multiple gun charges.

“The hotel management was very grateful to SAT deputies for their extensive fieldwork in ensuring a high level of public safety for the community.”