SCV Food Pantry Partnership with CalArts to Feed Students

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced a newly-formed partnership with California Institute of the Arts and its Basic Needs Center.

The Pantry will be on campus once a month to serve food-insecure students through its outreach program.

The Food Pantry partners with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to serve select locations every month. CalArts is now the ninth location. Students who sign up to receive food will get a hearty bag full of groceries every month. Items handed out include nutritious “to-go” foods as well as the students’ choice of produce, bakery, meats, pasta and dorm staples like yogurt and mac and cheese.



The program began Wednesday, Sept. 18, and will run throughout the rest of the school year. If you would like to contribute to this worthy program, please contact the Pantry at (661) 255-5001 or email at executive_director@scvfoodpantry.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry presently serves over 7000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. It is the the SCV’s oldest and longest-running food pantry and is a 501c3 charity that partners with community food markets as well as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to serve many food insecure neighbors. The food the Pantry gives out is always free to those who request it.

If you are interested in volunteering, donating to or touring the pantry, please visit the pantry’s website www.scvfoodpantry.org or call (661) 255-5001.

