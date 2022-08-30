header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
| Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
school lunch

The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office will have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The SCV School Food Services Agency serves all schools in the Castaic, Newhall, Saugus and Sulphur Springs school districts.

This is an amendment to the agency’s policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2022–2023 school year.

On July 9, 2021, California State Assembly Bill (AB) 130 (McGuire) Education finance education omnibus budget trailer bill was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Beginning in the 2022–23 school year AB 130 establishes a California Universal Meals Program.

Starting this year, all school children will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, no matter their family’s income level.

California has become the first state to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for school children. California’s Universal Meals Program is designed to build on the foundations of the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. There are three key pillars that have been established to ensure that the program is a success:

Pillar One: California’s State Meal Mandate is expanded to include both a nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch for, not just needy children, but all children each school day.

Pillar Two: High poverty schools will be required to participate in a federal provision.

Pillar Three: The California State Legislature allocates funds to provide additional state meal reimbursement to cover the cost of the Universal Meals Program.

Although meals are free of charge, families are encouraged to submit a meal application. The information collected on the meal application ensures our schools receive adequate funding.

Parents and children do not have to be U.S. citizens to qualify for free meals. If there are more household members than the number of lines on the application, attach a second application.

Contact your child’s school to fill out an application.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy

SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members

Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
FULL STORY...

Financial Literacy Grants Train H.S. Teachers in Personal Finance Electives

Financial Literacy Grants Train H.S. Teachers in Personal Finance Electives
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that he secured an additional $1.4 million in private funding for teachers in California high schools to help deliver financial literacy courses.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night

Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
For students considering application for appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, an information night will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SUSD Releases Results of Recent Safety Poll

SUSD Releases Results of Recent Safety Poll
Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
At the Saugus Union School District Board meeting on Aug. 16, 2022, district leadership presented the results from a recent poll related to school safety.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,090 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion authored by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities by 18 months.
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road.
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Oct. 21-22: Business for Artists Conference Offers Development Education
The city of Santa Clarita will host "The Business for Artists Conference" to give arts and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn business development.
Oct. 21-22: Business for Artists Conference Offers Development Education
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception - is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park.
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
CSUN Welcomes Students Back
Welcome back to a brand new year, Matadors. To help all the new and returning students, here’s a list of key resources and information to make the first weeks of school as smooth as possible.
CSUN Welcomes Students Back
CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
California State University, Northridge, and Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, played to a 1-1 men's soccer tie Sunday night at Matador Soccer Field.
CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
The California Interscholastic Federation has released its 2022 pre-season cross-country poll, ranking Saugus Boys No. 9 in Division 2.
Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
VENTURA — College of the Canyons was on the winning side of a 3-1 road result vs. Ventura College on Friday, as the Cougars used two goals from sophomore Rebekah Brooks to open the 2022 season in victorious fashion.
Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters.
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association's "An Evening with Kathryn Barger," which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed.
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 203 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 deaths and 6,467 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: