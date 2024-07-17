header image

1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle)
Harry Carey
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Summer-Ice-Cream-Social-Flyer-1200-x-675-px-1-768x432

SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus located at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

This event is open to all currently enrolled families, newly enrolled families and families considering enrollment. It’s a wonderful opportunity to reunite with classmates, meet new friends, and engage with other parents. The event is open to the public, so come see what SCVi is about.

Attendees can look forward to enjoying ice cream, participating in interactive games and having lots of fun. This is also a great chance to meet some of SCVi’s dedicated facilitators and staff, including the new aerospace facilitator, Justin Albright. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with the enrollment process.

RSVP is strongly encouraged: https://ileadsantaclarita.org/event/scvi-ice-cream-social-2/.

At SCVi, we use project-based and social-emotional learning concepts to inspire and motivate lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead. Our personalized learning plans, caring and supportive community and innovative programs such as International Baccalaureate, Career Technical Education, Arts, STEAM and Dual Immersion make us a unique and dynamic educational choice.

SCVi emphasizes strong emotional intelligence, life skills and community engagement. SCVi students learn how to think, not what to think, benefiting from technology and real-world experiences that bring classroom learning to life. Family communication and involvement are top priorities at our tuition-free school.

Join us at SCVi to see firsthand how we empower TK-12 graders to become conscientious, compassionate and responsible citizens in a joyous and collaborative learning environment.

For more information about SCVi and our innovative educational programs, please visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

Summer Ice Cream Social Flyer
