January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
| Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Singing Valentines

The SCV Men of Harmony Singers are celebrating their 44th anniversary of harmonizing together this year. It’s been forty four years of vocalizing the songs that everyone remembers with a smile.

Beginning at Petrie’s Music store, which used to be on downtown San Fernando Road in Newhall, a small group of men gathered to practice the art of vocalizing in four parts, also known as Barbershop Singing. Over the past 44 years the members have come and gone but the thing that remains constant is the shared love of singing songs from the heart.

The group currently has 20 members who just love to “ring” chords by singing one of four voice parts locked in tune. They feature the blending of average voices producing wonderful melodies and harmonies. Each song almost always ends with a smile from both the singers and their audiences.

The local chapter is part of the world’s largest men’s singing organization: the Barbershop Harmony Society. Thousands of men in the USA and Canada gather to keep the songs ready to entertain musical fans all over the map. US servicemen took the harmony with them overseas and several foreign choruses can now be found in England, Australia and even Sweden.

One of the first events on the local calendar will be the delivery of Singing Valentines here in Santa Clarita. This special fund-raiser is available on Tuesday, Feb. 14. A real quartet, in costume, will deliver a 2-song serenade and a flower gift. This is a really special Valentine’s gift like no other.

To order a Valentine delivery or for more information, go to www.scmenofharmony.com.

Later this year the chapter will produce an Ice Cream Social as well as a 44th Anniversary Harmony Show with special guests.

Visitors to the regular rehearsals usually have the same questions, such as: ‘do I have to be a professional singer?” The easy answer is: All you need is a pleasant singing voice. Barbershop Quartet singing is something the “average” singer can do. The ability to sing a simple melody, in tune, with a pleasant voice, is the first thing the Santa Clarita Valley Barbershop Chorus looks for.

Visiting singers are always welcome at the regular Tuesday night rehearsals. They meet every week at the Valley Oaks Village Apartments at 24700 Valley Street, in Newhall, from 7:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Because the building has a security entrance, call (661) 259-6109 beforehand for the front door code and detailed directions from anywhere in the SCV.

The group has coined a saying: “Wouldn’t you rather sing along, than sing alone?” Visit any Tuesday evening for a real look back into songs that warm the heart and cheer the soul.
