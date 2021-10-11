header image

1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
| Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Survey

In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.

The 5-minute online survey asks residents to rate the City’s current services in addition to providing feedback and experiences. Residents interested in submitting feedback must do so by Friday, Nov. 5, by either taking the online survey or by filling out and submitting a written paper version that can be provided by calling (661)286-4098 or by emailing environment@santa-clarita.com.

The City remains committed to keeping Santa Clarita a clean, beautiful and environmentally friendly place to live. Gathering community feedback will help support the continued high-quality of residential trash and recycling services now and into the future. To learn more about the City’s current residential trash hauler schedule and additional services available, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.
