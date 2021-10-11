SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey

In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
The 5-minute online survey asks residents to rate the City’s current services in addition to providing feedback and experiences. Residents interested in submitting feedback must do so by Friday, Nov. 5, by either taking the online survey or by filling out and submitting a written paper version that can be provided by calling (661)286-4098 or by emailingenvironment@santa-clarita.com.
The City remains committed to keeping Santa Clarita a clean, beautiful and environmentally friendly place to live. Gathering community feedback will help support the continued high-quality of residential trash and recycling services now and into the future. To learn more about the City’s current residential trash hauler schedule and additional services available, please visitGreenSantaClarita.com.
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
