S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
| Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Hailey Kirsch
Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020.

 

Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.

Here are Kirsch’s career highlights:

– 2018 Foothill League XC Champion (1st male or female in school history) / 2019 CIF State XC Finals qualifier (1st male or female in school history) / 4-time All-Foothill Lg. first team in XC (3rd, 3rd, 1st, 5th)

– Personal bests: 18:27 @ Woodward (school record!) / 11:21.48 3200m (No. 2 in Valencia history) / 5:08.31 1600m (No. 2 in Valencia history)

– Favorite HS moment: Winning the Foothill League XC title in XC (just one of two non-Saugus females in 15 years to win the girls’ individual crown!)

2020 goals before COVID-19: Break five minutes in the mile and qualify for the Arcadia Invitational with her DMR team
– Words to coaches/teammates: “I would like to express how grateful I am to my coaches and teammates for always pushing me to achieve my goals, and for all the support they’ve given me over the years.”

Advice to future incoming freshman:
“My advice for incoming freshmen would be to be fearless during your races, you never really know what you can do until you’re not afraid to push yourself harder than ever before.”
Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools

Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
FULL STORY...

Kobe Bryant Posthumously Inducted into 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant Posthumously Inducted into 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Saturday the class of 2020 honorees, which include NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gigi and seven others in January.
FULL STORY...

COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii

COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
College of the Canyons All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson has committed to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and will take his talents to the Rainbow Warrior program for the 2020 season.
FULL STORY...

Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T

Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
