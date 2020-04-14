SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch

Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.

Here are Kirsch’s career highlights:

– 2018 Foothill League XC Champion (1st male or female in school history) / 2019 CIF State XC Finals qualifier (1st male or female in school history) / 4-time All-Foothill Lg. first team in XC (3rd, 3rd, 1st, 5th)

– Personal bests: 18:27 @ Woodward (school record!) / 11:21.48 3200m (No. 2 in Valencia history) / 5:08.31 1600m (No. 2 in Valencia history)

– Favorite HS moment: Winning the Foothill League XC title in XC (just one of two non-Saugus females in 15 years to win the girls’ individual crown!)

2020 goals before COVID-19: Break five minutes in the mile and qualify for the Arcadia Invitational with her DMR team

– Words to coaches/teammates: “I would like to express how grateful I am to my coaches and teammates for always pushing me to achieve my goals, and for all the support they’ve given me over the years.”

Advice to future incoming freshman:

“My advice for incoming freshmen would be to be fearless during your races, you never really know what you can do until you’re not afraid to push yourself harder than ever before.”