SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. This special day is dedicated to fostering community spirit through volunteerism and organizers are looking for Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits and schools to submit projects that can use volunteer help.

SCV schools and nonprofits are invited to submit a proposal outlining a project that would benefit your school or organization with volunteer support. Whether it’s enhancing your facilities or enriching programs, this is a chance to make significant improvements with the help of enthusiastic volunteers.

Fill out the interest form available here by Thursday, Aug. 15 to express your intent to participate. Keep in mind, that all proposals will undergo a review process and submitting a form does not automatically guarantee inclusion in the event. If your project is approved, SCV Volunteers will recruit volunteers for you and coordinate the completion of your project.

If you have any questions or need further details, contact Gabby Vera at (661) 250-3736 or email GVERA@santa-clarita.com.

For more information on Santa Clarita volunteer opportunities visit Santa Clarita Volunteers https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

