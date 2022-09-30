SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse Returns After Two Years

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Haunted Jailhouse

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

October is fast approaching. To help embrace the haunted season, we are happy to announce the return of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse after a two year hiatus.

Join us Sunday, Oct. 16, from between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.

This event will be hosted at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station off Golden Valley Road.

Note: Those attending are asked to park at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway where designated shuttles are available at the front main entrance for transportation to and from the station. Parking will NOT be available at the Sheriff’s station. Hope to see you there!

