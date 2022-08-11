SCV Sheriff dispatch

SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 11, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is reminding residents that no one will ever call your home demanding payment for “outstanding warrants.”

According to the SCV Sheriff’s station, numerous SCV residents have reported a recent increase in these kind of fraudulent phone calls.

“Our dispatch continues to receive calls from residents informing us of phone calls they have received from someone claiming to be with Santa Clarita Sheriffs, asking for payments regarding warrants,” said an SCV Sheriff’s station spokesperson. “We are here to advise these phone calls are a scam. We would never contact you asking for payment for a warrant, or payments for any other matter.”

If you receive this call, hang up immediately.

Do not provide payment or information.

If you are unsure, hang up and contact the SCV Sheriff’s station at (661) 260-4000 for further guidance.

Avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

