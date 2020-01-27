[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
| Monday, Jan 27, 2020
West Ranch Band members from Left, Marcus Salvador, Nathan Almeda, Indigo Garcia, Julia Camia, Troy Boggs, and Tristan Manalang. Dan Watson / The Signal.
West Ranch Band members from Left, Marcus Salvador, Nathan Almeda, Indigo Garcia, Julia Camia, Troy Boggs, and Tristan Manalang. Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.

The students had a common ground with each other because they are Filipino-Americans, which is also the reason they felt the need to help victims of the eruption. To date, about $2,775 has been raised by donations the students have been coordinating.

“We’re pretty fortunate for what we have here. We have a secure environment, we have secure families and everyone (in the Philippines) may not be as fortunate,” Tristain Manalang said. “They may not have as many resources as we do here and we want to give back because that land is where we came from.”

The eruption displaced almost a million people in the surrounding cities and villages, according to reports from local authorities the day after the eruption, leaving them with minimal food, water, medical supplies and other basic necessities.

After deciding the group wanted to help, junior Nathan Almeda wrote letters to organizations asking if they would be interested in donating. Among the donors were owners of Gong Cha, a bubble tea restaurant in Santa Clarita, who told Almeda they wanted to help their fellow Filipinos.

The funds were donated to Dr. Licarte-Macalalad of the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City, the Philippines, who then purchased the supplies and handed them out to people in need.

Although the students were not born in the Philippines, many had extended family members living in areas affected by the eruption.

“I text my family through messenger and some of them have experienced the ash fall so it’s kind of scary to hear how much ash is coming down and how it’s affecting the roads and the air,” Julia Camia said. “It’s scary to hear about it coming from someone that you actually know.”

The students have reached out to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in hopes to have a bake sale in the near future to raise more funds that can be sent to victims.

“Families are losing their homes and losing their livestock and property,” Indigo Garcia said. “I can’t personally relate to that All we can do is try to help.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims

SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
FULL STORY...

Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year

Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
The Castaic Union School District has presented Castaic Middle School teacher Karla de Lemos with the District Teacher of the Year Award.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally

Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
FULL STORY...

6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band

6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse

Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider new requirements for massage establishments to help prevent human trafficking, according to county officials.
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
The Amgen Tour of California cycling race has been put on hiatus for the 2020 racing season, according to AEG, the sports and live entertainment company that stages the race.
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
The Castaic Union School District has presented Castaic Middle School teacher Karla de Lemos with the District Teacher of the Year Award.
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Junior Camacho was raised as a die-hard Lakers fan; as a kid, he sat on the couch with his dad and watched every game, paying special attention to Kobe Bryant.
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person Kristina Anne De Mora, nickname "Kiki," a 22-year-old white woman.
Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country
92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures
Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced.
92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures
Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition meeting is set for Monday, January 27, at 1 p.m. in Lancaster.
Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Award-winning lighting and grip company Illumination Dynamics has relocated its Los Angeles headquarters from San Fernando to a new location in Santa Clarita.
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state's new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
"Flight," the newest group art exhibit presented by the city of Santa Clarita, is set to take off at City Hall's First Floor Gallery on February 3 and stay airborne through March 10.
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 25540 The Old Road is not on the list of 2020 store closures the company released Tuesday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
%d bloggers like this: