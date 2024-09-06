Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser

Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at West Ranch High School, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Money raised from the car wash will go toward a variety of the program’s equipment and travel costs, including the renovation of the program’s recently acquired semi-trailer that will be used to transport the band’s equipment and uniforms to competitions that they will be competing in throughout Southern California. West Ranch is the defending Southern California Band Orchestra Association (SCBOA) 4A marching band champion and is aiming to defend that title this November.

“The challenge that comes with raising funds to ensure every student has the tools needed to maximize their talents gets tougher every year,” said West Ranch Director of Instrumental Music Rod Schueller. “Money is always an issue, and the cost of things has gone up dramatically, making it even more difficult and expensive to run a program.”

Schueller said the band’s needs include buying instruments and equipment, repair of instruments and paying to keep quality people.

“The list goes on and on,” he said. “We’re lucky to have a strong booster club, but the challenge gets greater each year to fundraise to ensure we provide every student the best opportunity and experience possible.”

The annual car wash is one of two fundraisers the marching band is holding to raise money to offset the ever-increasing costs of running a top-flight music program.

Band members are also participating in the Give Butter Fundraiser, asking family and members of the community to donate on their behalf.

Anyone who can’t make it to the car wash, but would like to support these hard working musicians can click on the link below and donate to the program. Any donation will help these hard working students in their musical endeavors this year.

To donate visit https://live.givebutter.com/c/9LUrb0.

