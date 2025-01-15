SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule

SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.

All workshops, with the exception of the first, will be held in-person at either SCV Water’s Pine Street location (23780 Pine Street) or the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden (23521 Bridgeport Lane).

To view the time and location of each workshop, please visit the website. The full schedule is below:

-Jan. 25 – Winter Garden Prep: Pruning Tips & Techniques (Zoom Webinar)

-Feb. 22 – Part 1: Introduction to Landscape Design

-Mar. 15 – Part 2: Design Review Workshop

-April 12 – DIY Drip Systems: An Efficient and Affordable Irrigation Solution

-May 17 – Gardening 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Container Gardening for California Natives

-June 28 – Landscaping Your SCV Oasis: A Guide to Ideal Plant Selection

-July 9 – Kids’ Flower Pressing Workshop

-Sept. 13 – Lawn Removal Techniques and California Lawn Alternatives

-Oct. 11 – Native Plant Power: Planting for a Thriving Ecosystem

Please see the attached for a press release with additional information, as well as an image from a 2024 workshop at Bridgeport Park.

