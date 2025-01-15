SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule

|
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
|
Eaton Fire officials will host a virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and discuss recovery.
|
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
|
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
|
1875
- Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story
]
|
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
|
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
|
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
|
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
|
1988
- One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes
]
|
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles County DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.
|
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. The Lida Fire near Acton is 100% contained.
|
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.
|
As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
