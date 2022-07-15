SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach

Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.

The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616 which will prioritize child safety during custody hearings in the family court system.

On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.

Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.

Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of 15 new deaths and 6,530 new cases countywide, with 181 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Today in SCV History (July 13) 1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [

Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.