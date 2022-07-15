header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
| Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Jerry Gladbach crop
Jerry Gladbach was board vice president of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.


Courtesy of The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.

Gladbach had served on the SCV Water Agency board since its inception in 2018 and represented Division 2 – a district whose boundaries include most of Saugus, as well as northeastern portions of Valencia and northern portions of Canyon Country.

For the full story visit:

https://signalscv.com/2022/07/scv-water-announces-death-of-board-member/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
FULL STORY...
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. 
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Board of Supervisors Support SB616 to Improve Child Safety in Child Custody Cases
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616 which will prioritize child safety during custody hearings in the family court system. 
Board of Supervisors Support SB616 to Improve Child Safety in Child Custody Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of 15 new deaths and 6,530 new cases countywide, with 181 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: