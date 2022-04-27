SCV Water Appoints New Member to Represent District 3

The SCV Water Board of Directors has appointed Maria Gutzeit to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Gutzeit will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3.

During a public special board meeting held April 25, the SCV Water Board interviewed four applicants to fill the vacated seat.

Residents of Division 3 were invited to apply. Requirements were to be 18 or older and a registered voter. Gutzeit was selected from among four applicants.

Assuming successful completion of a background check, she is anticipated to take the oath of office in early May, followed by a ceremonial swearing in at the regular Board meeting on May 17. Maria Gutzeit is an environmental engineer and owner of an environmental compliance consulting firm.

She serves as the president of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board, and was a board member of the Newhall County Water District, then SCV Water, from 2003 to 2020. The position will fill the remaining life of the term which ends on January 1, 2023 and is subject to public election in November 2022.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...