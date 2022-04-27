header image

1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
SCV Water Appoints New Member to Represent District 3
| Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022

The SCV Water Board of Directors has appointed Maria Gutzeit to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Gutzeit will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3.

During a public special board meeting held April 25, the SCV Water Board interviewed four applicants to fill the vacated seat.

Residents of Division 3 were invited to apply. Requirements were to be 18 or older and a registered voter. Gutzeit was selected from among four applicants.

Assuming successful completion of a background check, she is anticipated to take the oath of office in early May, followed by a ceremonial swearing in at the regular Board meeting on May 17. Maria Gutzeit is an environmental engineer and owner of an environmental compliance consulting firm.

She serves as the president of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board, and was a board member of the Newhall County Water District, then SCV Water, from 2003 to 2020. The position will fill the remaining life of the term which ends on January 1, 2023 and is subject to public election in November 2022.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Students Testing Positive Increases
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Students Testing Positive Increases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10  new deaths, 1686 new positive cases countywide, with 47 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
SCV Sheriffs Conducting Ongoing Investigations Regarding Two Morning Incidents
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
SCV Sheriffs Conducting Ongoing Investigations Regarding Two Morning Incidents
Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies are conducting investigations into both incidents that occurred on the morning of April 26.
FULL STORY...
April 30: Get Prepared for Natural Disasters at 2022 Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
April 30: Get Prepared for Natural Disasters at 2022 Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Students Testing Positive Increases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10  new deaths, 1686 new positive cases countywide, with 47 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriffs Conducting Ongoing Investigations Regarding Two Morning Incidents
Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies are conducting investigations into both incidents that occurred on the morning of April 26.
April 30: Get Prepared for Natural Disasters at 2022 Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30. 
Hart District High Schools Rank in Top 13 Percent of Public High Schools
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
COC Recognized for Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
Santa Clarita To Dedicate a Room, Art Installation to Former Mayor Carl Boyer
The city of Santa Clarita is proudly to dedicating a room and art exhibit in memory of former Mayor and City Founder Carl Boyer, officials announced Wednesday. 
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits
BenefitsCal is now live for Los Angeles County. BenefitsCal.com is the new website for customers to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance.
April 28: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Calidoras, A Happy Accident
The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.
Newhall School District, Hart District Capture State CAPP Awards
Schools in the Newhall School District and William S. Hart Union High School District were named 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program Winners on Tuesday, April 26.
Artist Jacob Pratt Selected for L.A. County Creative Strategist Residency
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has shared a link for SCV businesses to participate in a pulse poll conducted every year by the Los Angeles County Business Federation.
May 2-8: Export Week Educates Companies on Market Opportunities
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,583 New Cases in County, 36 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths with 1,583 new positive cases and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,941, county case totals to 2,865,825 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,595 since March of 2020. There are 232 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with the Commission for Women will hold its 37th Annual Women of the Year Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022.
April 27: Girls Empowered Valencia High Benefit Concert
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
May 10: SCV Water Hosts Virtual Drought Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a Virtual Drought Forum on Tuesday May 10 at 6 p.m. The event will highlight key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.
May 6: Free Garden Walk COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons Science Talks presents Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus. The event will be held Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet in Lot 3 at the flagpole at 9 a.m.
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 25 - Sunday, May 1.
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $646,354 grant from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education to fund a Welding Education Smart Technology program.
