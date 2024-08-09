SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat

Ed Colley, who represented District 2 on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Aug. 7. Colley’s resignation was prompted by his planned move out of his district, and California, to Texas.

Colley was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board of Directors in 2003. He continued as a board member when SCV Water was formed on Jan. 1, 2018.

He most recently served on the board’s Finance and Administration and Public Outreach and Legislation Committees, as well as on the Devil’s Den Water District Board of Directors.

Colley’s current term as Board Member was set to expire at the end of 2024 and his seat will appear on the ballot for the 2024 election on Nov. 5. The SCV Water Board of Directors will discuss options for filling the vacant seat at its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20.

During the SCV Water Board’s Tuesday, Aug. 6 meeting Colley was recognized for his nearly 22 years of service on water boards in the SCV,

“Ed’s knowledge, experience and passion will be dearly missed at SCV Water,” said General Manager Matt Stone. “He’s spent more than two decades committed to ensuring the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley have safe, clean water provided by a responsible, industry-leading Agency, and for that we will always be grateful.”

At the meeting Colley was recognized for his service to the community by each member of the board. Offices of elected officials at the federal, state and local levels also praised and thanked Colley for his commitment to serving the Santa Clarita Valley.

SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...