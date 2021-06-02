header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
SCV Water Gearing Up to Reopen Customer Care Lobby
| Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
SCV Water

With the COVID-19 vaccine available and the State’s plans to move away from its tier system if certain conditions are met, SCV Water is gearing up to re-open its Customer Care lobby located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller in Valencia on Tuesday, July 6.

The lobby will be open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and alternating Friday’s until 4:30 p.m.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “At the time of our July re-opening, we will follow state and county guidelines for social distancing and face masks; we’ve also introduced new safety measures in our lobby.”

Customers visiting the lobby to pay their bills and conduct business with the Agency will notice new safety measures in place, including plexiglass dividers, floor markers and a hand sanitizing station. In addition, an external drop box for payments is located outside of the Customer Care office and is available 24/7.

Customers can also still take advantage of doing business online at yourSCVwater.com or by phone, (661) 294-0828.

SCV Water has also partnered with PayNearMe to provide cash-paying customers with the added convenience to pay their water bills at participating 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy locations. Late fees and shut-offs due to COVID-19 are still suspended in the near term, but SCV Water encourages customers who are behind on their water bills to set up a payment plan through Customer Care by contacting 661-294-0828. Eligible customers can also apply for state assistance with their unpaid utility bills and rent by visiting HousingIsKey.com or calling 833-430-2122 for more information and to verify eligibility.

About SCV Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Kathie Martin kmartin@scvwa.org.
05-27-2021 Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
05-26-2021 Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
05-25-2021 Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
05-24-2021 Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
With the COVID-19 vaccine available and the State's plans to move away from its tier system if certain conditions are met, SCV Water is gearing up to re-open its Customer Care lobby located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller in Valencia on Tuesday, July 6.
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual regular meeting Thursday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
One Firefighter Dead After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
At least one person is dead following a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce Tuesday morning, which drew active shooter response from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies that led to a burning home in Acton, where it was believed the shooter had set his home ablaze.
One Firefighter Dead After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 108 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,958 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Long after the final whistle of Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls soccer championship, Saugus High teammates stuck around to give junior defender Alina Bench some words of encouragement.
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Donned in their traditional red and black school colors, Hart High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation together Friday.
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,957 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday.
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
College of the Canyons will host Grad Walk from June 2-5 to celebrate its 2021 graduates. The new take on commencement is a “personalized graduation experience,” according to Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer.
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
A resolution officially denying the Sand Canyon Resort will be considered by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday, according to the commission’s agenda released Friday.
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
A new Carry a Concealed Weapon, or CCW, unit within the Sheriff’s Department could increase an already rising number of permits issued within Los Angeles County, those familiar with the CCW process said this week.
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Stevenson Ranch resident Phil Lombardi died May 20 due to complications with brain cancer. He was 58.
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
